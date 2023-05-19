Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.52.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 40,656,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,589,891. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.