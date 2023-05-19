Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,767. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Integer by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Integer by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

