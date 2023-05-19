Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.
Integer Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,767. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Integer by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Integer by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.