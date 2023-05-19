Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 78,995 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 78,995 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

NetApp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.