Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 43,737 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,737 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,011,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

MET stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

