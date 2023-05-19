Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $380.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.72 and its 200-day moving average is $440.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

