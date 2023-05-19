Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $269,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $269,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,434.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,828,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,389 shares of company stock worth $52,930,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

