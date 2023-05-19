Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,740 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

