Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $184.31 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.