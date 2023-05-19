Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CPT opened at $106.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

