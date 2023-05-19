Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

SPGI opened at $363.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

