Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,802 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,567 shares of company stock worth $3,066,697. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

