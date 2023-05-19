Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells 4,299 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $192,036.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,561.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $330,803.34.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 483,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,808. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

