Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,239. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

