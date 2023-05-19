Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.37. The company had a trading volume of 946,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

