Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells 10,775 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
REPL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 819,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,283. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Replimune Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
