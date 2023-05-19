Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,131,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $895,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $925,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, David Spector sold 26,169 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16.

On Monday, February 27th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $912,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 597,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

