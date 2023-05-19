Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 430 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NXST stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. 245,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.29 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,133,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,193.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 99,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

