Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells $5,536,536.72 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

