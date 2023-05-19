Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 8,685 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $105,053. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,807 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $33,347.16.

GeneDx Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WGS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 211,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,280. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GeneDx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GeneDx by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GeneDx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

