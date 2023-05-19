Insider Selling: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $63,849.59 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 3,101 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $63,849.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.78. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 824.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

CMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.