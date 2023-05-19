Insider Selling: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $63,849.59 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 3,101 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $63,849.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.78. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.72.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
CMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
