Insider Selling: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells 21,463 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Cellitti sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $418,313.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of research firms have commented on CMT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.