Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $152,250.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ciena Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,227,000 after acquiring an additional 197,704 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after acquiring an additional 221,721 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.