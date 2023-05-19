Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Friday, April 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total transaction of $6,271,200.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $12.69 on Thursday, hitting $216.84. 2,986,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.72. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.27 and a 1-year high of $217.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.