Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Director Sells 7,173 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 220,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,356. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

