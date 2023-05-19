Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells 8,389 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Amar Murugan sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $17,113.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,727.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Amar Murugan sold 4,221 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $15,322.23.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $199.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

