Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 933,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,745. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 538.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after buying an additional 1,579,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

