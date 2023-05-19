Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CIO Purchases $37,980.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00.

XOMA Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 774.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 1,479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XOMA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 10th.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

