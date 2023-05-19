Insider Buying: WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Acquires A$29,999.81 in Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.81 ($20,134.10).
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. WAM Leaders’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.
