Insider Buying: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $22,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

