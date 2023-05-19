Insider Buying: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Symbotic Stock Up 11.4 %

Symbotic stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.