Insider Buying: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Symbotic Stock Up 11.4 %
Symbotic stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
