Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,436,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,979.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 244,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,975. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,045,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

