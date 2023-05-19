Insider Buying: Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director John P. Miller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,935 shares in the company, valued at $234,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Spruce Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 291,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,617. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $123.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

