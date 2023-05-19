Insider Buying: Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Buys 11,926 Shares of Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 8,596,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.