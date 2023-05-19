Insider Buying: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CFO Purchases $27,020.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Citizens Stock Performance
NYSE:CIA opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Citizens, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.52.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.
CIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
