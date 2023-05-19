Insider Buying: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CFO Purchases $27,020.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Citizens Stock Performance

NYSE:CIA opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Citizens, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 15.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Featured Stories

