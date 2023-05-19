Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder Acquires $121,540.92 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $121,540.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,939.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 3.4 %

BW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.86. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

