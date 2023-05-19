Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director William Hoffman Sells 41,891 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,537,289.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $1,762,750.00.

On Monday, April 17th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,616,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $66.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.59 and a one year high of $86.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

