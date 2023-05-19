Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Andrew Hykes Sells 17,916 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Monday, March 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 1,110,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,224. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $5,085,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

