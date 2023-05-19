Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Andrew Hykes Sells 17,916 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 1,110,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,224. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $5,085,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

