Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,563 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $67,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,611.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,703,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of PI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $97.39. 79,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,689. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $144.90.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

