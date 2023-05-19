Immutable X Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $432.50 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $432.50 million and $21.38 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

