IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 337,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,468. IMAX has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -159.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,109 in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

