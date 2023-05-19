Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Shares Up 1.1%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. 70,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 65,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ilika from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.57) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

