IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

IES Stock Up 0.3 %

IESC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.38. 19,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,563. IES has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IES

In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IES by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IES by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IES during the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

