Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $32.70. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 747,149 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 8.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.
Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -352.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
