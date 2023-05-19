Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $32.70. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 747,149 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.