iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICAD. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of iCAD from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.90.

iCAD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 209,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,488. iCAD has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Insider Activity at iCAD

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana R. Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228,111 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 177.7% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 911,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 464,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment relates to radiation therapy products.

