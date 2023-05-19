IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IBEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. IBEX has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

