i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Acquires $587,817.44 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $785.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,628,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,011,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

