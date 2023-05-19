Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,292,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,876,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

