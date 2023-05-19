Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

