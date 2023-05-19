Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties
In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
HPP stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.
Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
