HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.04.

HubSpot stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $480.51. 637,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.44. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $488.73.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

