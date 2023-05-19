Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,223 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

